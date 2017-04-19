John R. Morrison | SierraSun.com

January 24, 1956 ~ March 23, 2017

John R. Morrison passed away on March 23rd from cancer, in Colorado Springs. He was born on January 24th, 1956 in Northridge CA. He was 61 years old.

John moved to Reno in 1961. He attended Huffaker Elementary, Swope Middle School and Reno High. John entered the Marine Corp. after high school, in 1975 and was stationed in Hawaii. After returning from the military, he met Barbara Schneider, got married, and opened Mofo's Pizza in 1986.

John remarried Val Morrison and they have a daughter, Pauline. The family moved to Colorado Springs where they opened a new restaurant called "P-38" named in honor of his father who was a WWII pilot.

John passed away after a bought with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Val Morrison, daughters Melissa Negrillo and Pauline Morrison, and son Justin Morrison as well as his brother Mike Morrison and his family.

A memorial service is planned for June 3rd at Burnt Cedar Beach in Incline Village, at 11:00 a.m. All are invited to come.