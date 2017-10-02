May 14, 1954 – August 30, 2017

John Ray Undercoffer passed into eternal life on August 30,2017, after a long bout with cancer.

He was born on May 14, 1954 at the Army General Hospital in Tokyo, Japan. He was the first born son of Larue & Corinne Undercoffer, an Air Force family that kept moving every 3 or 4 years, and so John attended schools in Japan, Pennsylvania, California and Illinois.

Following graduation from Chico State University in May 1979, he worked in many occupations, mostly in the construction industry. John obtained his General Contractors license and formed a corporation known as Bay Wide Builders. His forte was finish carpentry, which he truly loved, and it showed in the beautiful work that he did.

John also loved the out-of-doors. He climbed Mt. Shasta and skied down. He enjoyed spelunking, kayaking, and was an avid golfer. His intellectual pursuits included astro-physics, history and politics.

John is survived by his wife Rosalie, his father Larue, sister Teresa, brother Mark, and 7 nephews, 3 nieces, 4 grand nephews and 3 grand nieces. He was predeceased by his mother, Corinne & sister Patricia.