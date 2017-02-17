John Thomas Baker | SierraSun.com

April 14, 1945- January 11, 2017

John Baker passed away unexpectedly on January 11th, 2017 in Maui, Hawaii. He was born in Portland, Oregon, grew up in San Francisco with his devoted mother Betty Saba and was a long time resident of Squaw Valley, California. John was a hero to many but most importantly to his loving wife, Tammie Baker and his children Lindsay and Christopher Baker.

John had numerous accomplishments in his life including serving sixteen months in Vietnam with the 11th Armory Division of the Army. He graduated with a business management degree from San Jose State University. John combined his passion for skiing and love of the mountains with his business acumen to co-found Mogul Ski Club where he taught 80,000 kids to ski. He then launched and managed, until his death, Educational Discovery Tours, a student travel company. John was also active in the Lake Tahoe community and served as the Asset Manager for the Tahoe City Marina from 1994-2015.

John loved everything outdoors including golf, skiing, and fishing. He played golf at a competitive level most of his life and was a member of Lahontan Golf Club and TPC Scottsdale. An avid fly fisherman, he lived on and fished the Truckee River for many years. He also enjoyed fishing trips to more remote and challenging rivers of the west. Many of his lifelong friendships evolved through his love of golf, skiing and fishing. John’s humor, wit, athleticism, intelligence and ability to care made him someone many loved to spend time with.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held on May 13, 2017 at the Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley, California, 96146. In lieu of flowers, please honor John by donating in his name to the “Wounded Warrior Project” (Woundedwarriorproject.org or 877-832-6997) an organization near and dear to his heart.