John William Curtis | SierraSun.com

April 5, 1942 – January 5, 2017

“Barber John” William Curtis passed away peacefully at his home in Reno, NV on January 5, 2017 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his spouse and partner, brother, and close friends.

John was born in Mt. Clemons, MI and grew up in San Jose, CA and Pacific Grove, CA after his parents relocated to CA when he was a small child. His parents, James E. Curtis and E. Pearl Curtis predeceased him. He is survived by his partner of 44 years, Jim Smith, brothers Paul E. Curtis of San Francisco, CA and Carl J. Curtis of Orangevale, CA.

“Barber John” worked as a barber stylist in Pacifica, CA and owned Manstyle barber stylist salons in San Francisco, CA and Truckee, CA. “Barber John” served as president of the Truckee-Donner Historial Society, chairman of the Nevada County-Truckee Cemetery District, and was a member of the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association and the Truckee-Donner Chamber of Commerce, and co-owner of 5 Star Enterprises and the Truckee Greyhound and Western Union services. “Barber John” was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was cared for by the Sierra Nevada Veterans Hospital in Reno, NV.

“Barber John” was a kind-hearted, warm, and jovial individual and had a passion for helping others in need. He will be sorely missed by his immediate family and many friends. At his request there will be no memorial service, but he always wanted his family and friends to remember him as he was in good health. Funeral arrangements were made by LaPaloma Funeral Services in Reno, NV.