Judith “Judy” Fasani | SierraSun.com

Judith "Judy" Fasani passed away peacefully in her sleep with friends and family nearby on January 29th, 2017.

Judy was born in San Francisco on October 19th, 1945 and spent most of her younger years in Palo Alto. In the early 70's, she moved to Tahoe to ski and pursue her nursing career. She worked at Tahoe Forest Hospital for over three decades where she loved her job of helping others as an operating room nurse. Her free time was spent enjoying the outdoors, traveling the world, and being surrounded with loving friends and family.

The Tahoe Forest Cancer Center provided amazing support and help as a lymphoma cancer quickly took her life. She is survived by daughter Kimberly Fasani Benchetler, and a loving extended family of sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Judy had a free spirit and contagious smile, which would light up a room and on special occasion, you may see her do a cartwheel, even at the age of 71. Her passions for life included time on the hill skiing with friends, raising her daughter Kimmy, and tending to her garden with her green thumb. Many of her plant trimmings can be found around Truckee as her way of sharing her life with others.

Her daughter, Kimmy, carried on Judy's love for the mountains and has become a world renown professional snowboarder, Kimmy has just received the highest recognition among her peers as the Women's Rider of the Year. This was a very proud moment for Judy, as she was Kimmy's biggest supporter. To share these accolades meant the world to this proud momma.

She wanted to thank the community for sharing time in meditation, for enjoying card games, and for giving her so much support and love in this little mountain town she called home for so many years.

We will have a Celebration of Life in her beloved mountains in May.

Memorial donations can be made to Protect Our Winters or Tahoe Forest Cancer Center.