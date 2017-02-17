Judith “Judy” Grant Allen-Redpath | SierraSun.com

December 15, 1934 – December 1, 2016

Judith “Judy” Grant Allen-Redpath, 81, passed away December 1, 2016 in Medford, Oregon. She was born December 15, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to Donald K. and Evelyn H. Grant.

Our “Sweet Judy” will be missed by everyone who met or knew her. She was pretty, vibrant, kind, thoughtful, always positive, smart, intelligent, and just plain beautiful inside and out. We will never forget her perpetual smile.

Judy was a student of life; she graduated from Willamette University in 1956 with a degree in psychology. She later earned her Master degree in education from the University of Nevada, Reno. She lived in Squaw Valley for 30-plus years while teaching at Truckee and North Tahoe High Schools. Her roles included counselor and assistant coach of the high school ski team. It is no secret that Judy was an avid skier and racer, as well as a Certified ski instructor. At age 49 she finished third overall in her Class at the “Nationals”, USSA Senior Skiers Combined Championship Ski races. A tragic skiing accident eventually ended her national competition, however, Judy continued to compete in local events at

Mt. Ashland and Mt. Shasta. We must also note that her son, Michael, as a kid, never knew there was anything to do but ski. Judy and Ray moved to Ashland in time to enjoy the reopening of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area in 1992. They both fell in love with the old time lodge and retro atmosphere.

Judy became involved in the community, working for the Ashland Schools Foundation, Southern Oregon Public Television, Medford High Schools and SOU/RCC online education classes. She also volunteered at the Rogue Valley Symphony; was an active member of the Rotary Club of Ashland Lithia Springs; and a member of the The First United Methodist Church, Ashland.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ray Redpath; son, Michael Butler (Jill); grandsons, Daniel Butler (Stephanie) and Scott Butler; stepsons, Brent Redpath (Gini) and Brian Redpath (Colleen); step-grandson, Brent (Shannon); step-great-grandchildren, Harper and Brady; step-granddaughter, Carley Redpath; step-daughter, Kristi Redpath Policar (Norm); step-granddaughter Lindsey; sister, Virginia “Ginny” Schuyler of Spokane, Washington; and brother,

Donald Grant (Jennifer) of Santa Cruz, California.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the First Methodist Church, 175 N. Main St., Ashland, Ore. Reception to follow in Wesley Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to The Rotary Foundation in honor of Judith G. Allen.