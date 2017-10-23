May 21, 1941 – October 7, 2017

Karin Brown passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 7th. She will be missed by her beloved husband, Ed, her family and friends, many of whom were her clients in her hair salon, Karin's Hairstyling on Tanager.

A self-described "opinionated Kraut", Karin moved from Badnauheim, Germany to the United States on July 4, 1967. She came with Paul Kaltenbach, a servicemen in the U.S. Army, and her two young children. She had her beauty school license and was eager for an exciting life in the USA. After visiting Lake Tahoe in the summer of 1967, Karin made the decision that Tahoe was to be home since it reminded her so much of the Black Forest in Germany. She became a part of the fabric and life in Incline Village in its early days, raising her family and starting her own salon , Karin's Hairstyling on Tanager, which she owned for 40 years. To have Karin as your hair stylist, was to have a friend for life. She cared deeply about her clients and shared freely her advice, her recipes and her political opinions. She considered her clients as close friends and members of her family. Most of these relationships lasted decades and up until her death.

After seeing Ronald Reagan in person, she was so moved, she decided to become an American citizen. She took the constitution seriously and embraced the American values of independence and freedom with a passion and was not afraid to express her love of this country. She was so very proud of her American passport. She loved to discuss American politics and pointed out her signed picture of Ronald Reagan in the shop, if you didn't notice it on her wall of Presidents she would point it out to you.

The love of Karin's life was her husband Ed, they were together for 30 years. Ed was a retired headmaster from the Stevenson's School in Carmel, CA. They had a wonderful life together with many friends and family members. She was especially devoted to her son Andy, Sandy and grandchildren Ryan and Lauren who she would do anything for. Andy called her "Bear" and she was Oma to Ryan and Missy. She talked about them often and spent as much time as she could with them. When Ed became ill, she devoted her life to managing his care and asking him constantly if he was comfortable. To be loved by Karin was to have the fiercest defender and advocate a husband and family could ever have.

Karin loved the ocean and visited "her ocean" on the Pacific Coast often. It brought her peace and renewed her energy to keep on giving to her family and friends.

Karin is survived by her husband Ed and numerous family members and friends.

Cards can be sent to Andy Kaltenbach, 13830 Chamy Drive, Reno, NV 89521.

In lieu of flowers, Karin, would've liked memorial donations made to Pet Network, 401 Village Bld., Incline Village, NV 89451 or visit http://www.petnetwork.org