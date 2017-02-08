Lela Marie Joslin | SierraSun.com

A Celebration of Her Life

A Celebration of the life of Lela will be held on May 10, 2017. A venue has been selected that will accommodate a large number of people. We are planning on having a simple Ceremony consisting of a gathering of Family and Friends. A buffet luncheon will be held in the same facility immediately afterward.

Due to the potential magnitude of people who have indicated they want to attend, we are requesting that you RSVP to Sierra.tahoe@gmail.com for EACH INDIVIDUAL attendee. Please include the names of your attendees and USPS mailing address. The facility has an occupancy restriction set by the local Fire Department, and we want to make sure that we do not exceed that number. Personal Invitations will be sent to those who supply us with their name, and mailing address. This Invitation must be presented for entry to the Gathering.

We understand that there are those who would like to express themselves at the event. We all love Lela very much and we all know how special she was, but what we are specifically looking for are the stories that will make us laugh, and make us cry. The individual experiences where we were one-on-one with her. Those are the stories that we will want to remember her by. If you believe that you have one of those stories, please put it in writing and submit it along with your RSVP as an attachment. It will be given careful consideration. While many in the family have things to say, we do not want to exclude friends from participation. However, due to the large number of people that will be attending, we believe that a ceremony of an hour or so is appropriate. There are so many of us who love Lela that we could talk into the night. We must be considerate to all.

After all of our words have been said, there will be a buffet luncheon for all attendees, in the same facility. There will be an Open Bar for Beer and Wine. Mixed drinks will also be available. Further details will be included with your Personal Invitation.

All of us here are working on an Event Program that we hope will be simple, accommodating, respectful of our guests, and reflect well on the life and accomplishments of our Dear Lela. Thank you for your consideration.

RSVP to Sierratahoe@gmail.com

