Lela Marie Joslin | SierraSun.com

1949 ~ 2016

It is with great sadness that I inform to friends and family, the passing of our dear and wonderful Lela.

She escaped the bonds of this world, in the light of a snowy day. There was no fear, no need to pray.

Never thought it would end this way, we didn’t see if coming. We were so unprepared, it came with short warning.

Given weeks to live, Lela made a decision. Her only wish was to see her grandchildren.

One more time, All playing together. In family harmony, In her memory forever.

Rest in Peace, My Beloved One. Your work is complete, a job well done.

Nobody could have done it better.

A remembrance will be in the Spring, her favorite time of year. Sunshine of the month of May, when? You will hear.

We’re grateful to you all, for you cards and your calls. You’ve lifted the burden, you’ve answered the call.

Thank you and Bless you all.

Now we as a family, must continue. Along with our friends, and that includes you.

And no, I’m NOT a great poet, and I know it. It’s just my way, for our Dear and Sweet Lela. We will all miss her so.

Toot Joslin – Tootski@gmail.com

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.