Leonard Pascua “Nick” Nicholas | SierraSun.com

Leonard Pascua “Nick” Nicholas was born on January 19, 1955 in Honolulu to Leonardo V. and Bernadine Nicholas. He grew up in Aiea, Hawaii, the youngest of three children. Nick attended St. Joseph’s Elementary, Saint Louis Prep school, and University of Hawaii. Early on, he showed musical talent (inherited from his father) and took up the trombone which he played in the high school band.

Music was a lifelong passion, as were tennis and downhill skiing, sources of many longtime friends. Nick was an ardent gear head who relished recalling the many cars he’d owned over the years, and sharing memories of the great times driving on the road and track. His greatest joy involved planning his next car purchase and track driving event.

Nick’s easygoing personality made him successful in sales, which he did in fields as varied as computer startups, real estate and mortgages. His skill and knowledge won him friends and admiration. His last position, which he jokingly referred to as his “retirement job,” was supervising slots at the Hyatt here in Incline.

Moving to San Bruno in 1984, he met the love of his life, Debbie, whom he married in 1993. Inseparable for the last 28 years, Debbie and Nick lived in the Bay Area before moving to Incline Village in 2006, becoming permanent Tahoe residents.

Nick and Debbie had planned to travel extensively when they both finally retired, but on December 3rd that dream ended when Nick died after a massive heart attack, leaving numerous friends and family who will miss him.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, survived by his wife, Debbie, brother, Ernest Nicholas, sister, Linda Okamoto, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Following Nick’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Celebration of Life services are planned for Oahu, Hawaii on May 6, 2017 and at Incline Village-Burnt Cedar Beach on September 10, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor are welcome at Project MANA.org, American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.

Nick’s family appreciates all of your support and assistance, your kind notes, thoughts, and prayers offered during this most difficult time.