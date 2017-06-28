Lieutenant Doris Cobleigh Banfield | SierraSun.com

March 11, 1928 ~ June 21, 2017

Free from the challenges of ALS, Lieutenant Doris Cobleigh Banfield passed away on June 21,2017. These are her words:

I wear 10 pound boots and 5 pound gloves and these heavy burdens have cost me many loves. No more long walks with my dogs, these 10 pound boots have turned to logs. Summer mornings working in the yard, 5 pound gloves make that too hard. Training my dogs and competing at shows with boots and gloves I can't do those. These cruel pairs are painful things, I am thinking of trading them in for wings!

A woman for all seasons and a friend to all beings, Doris was born on March 11, 1928 in CT. She is survived by her husband of 65 years and two weeks, Charlie Banfield of Tahoe City; sons Larry (Margy), Dick (Anne); daughters Peggy Banfield Manrique (John Gripp) and Sue Banfield Kirk (Miles); and 5 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Ty Whistler Medical Fund c/o North Tahoe Fire Protection District PO Box 5879, Tahoe City, CA 96145, The Pet Network 401 Village Boulevard Incline Village, NV 89451 or via email: adoption@petnetwork.org End of shift Lieutenant Banfield. Fly free our mom, our friend.

A dog walk will be planned in honor of Doris at a future date.