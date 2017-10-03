Mabel Kiper

February 28, 1927 ~ September 25, 2017

Mabel Lavonne Mannschreck was born February 28th, 1927 in Los Angeles to George & Bertha (Fosse) Mannschreck.

Raised in Altadena, attended Edison Elementary, Eliot Jr. High, and Pasadena City College where she was president of the J.C. Associated Women's Students and Vice President of the Student Body. Tailored and vivacious, it was society "news extra" when Mabel announced plans to wed a prominent Pasadena athlete.

Mabel married Kendall P. Stanger and moved to the Bay Area in 1947, settled in the orchards of Cupertino and had three wonderful boys. A loving and supportive mother, Mabel honored family and holiday traditions and instilled strong core values. Mabel helped to develop the burgeoning community as Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, PTA President, Cupertino De Oro Club President, substitute teacher in the Cupertino Elementary School District, and as a passionate Santa Clara County Chairman of the Mothers' March of Dimes organizing neighborhood groups from Gilroy to Palo Alto.

In 1969, married gregarious businessman, M. Phillip Kiper, and moved to Saratoga CA. With this union Mabel embraced her extended family, which, along with her own, she lovingly referred to as "All my children!". In 1979 Phil and Mabel "semi-retired" to Incline Village, NV and opened the Village Market. In 2001 they moved full-time to Montreux. "Mabelle" enjoyed the Tahoe lifestyle and the fellowship she shared with the Women's Club of North Lake Tahoe, Incline Village/Crystal Bay Republican Women, Incline Village Golf Club (1984-85 President), Montreux Women's Golf Association (2001 Captain), and the Montreux Golf & Country Club community.

Classy, stylish, and full of personality, Mabel brought a positive influence to every engagement. Those who had the privilege to know Mabel had a gracious, genuine, and loyal friend…

As she gave love, she received love….Heartfelt thanks to the medical and care providers and the devoted friends who supported Mabel during her time of need. Forever beautiful (and dressed to the nines), she will be fondly remembered.

Preceded in death by husband, Phil Kiper, and brother, George W. Mannschreck, of San Diego, CA. Survived by children Rick (Karen) Stanger of Saratoga, CA, Ron (Randi ) Stanger of Incline Village, NV, Roger (Karen) Stanger of San Carlos, CA, Jim Kiper, Rick (Jeananne) Kiper, and Kathy Kiper of Danville, CA, grandchildren Brett Stanger, Jack Stanger, John Kiper, David Kiper, Michael Kiper, Sarah Gilbert and Caitlin Gilbert.

Services scheduled on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 701 Mt. Rose Hwy, Incline Village, NV 89451. Reception following at Big Water Grill, 341 Ski Way, Incline Village.