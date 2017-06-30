Marion Lyman Adams | SierraSun.com

We bid a sad and loving farewell to Marion Lyman Adams of Tahoe City, who passed away on May 26, 2017. She was surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home for the last several months of her life.

Marion was born to Arthur and Ada Lyman in Berkeley, California in 1930. As a bright and imaginative child, she instigated many adventures with her sister Cathy and grew to love and excel at singing and drama throughout high school. She graduated from Cal, where she made lifelong friends with her sorority sisters of Alpha Phi. She married Thomas Barrows Adams of Berkeley, taught school, and had her four children before moving to San Mateo in 1962. Marion described her time in the San Mateo park neighborhood as "the sandbox years," during which she nurtured and inspired her young family and many friends and was active in community volunteer work, the PTA and Junior League.

In 1972, newly single and in transition, Marion packed her four children, two cats, and a dog into an old Mercury station wagon and moved to North Lake Tahoe with the intention of living there for one year. She stayed for forty-five. "The Lake" had been a lifelong vacation spot and sustaining haven to her. She reveled in the glittering sand of Bliss Beach cove, the novelty of snow (not so much the driving in it), the mountain air, the trees outside her window, and the incomparable beauty of the lake itself.

Marion left Tahoe for a few years to care for her parents in their final years. During this time, she joyously became the grandmother of three. She returned home to Tahoe to discover her passion and gifts as an artist through her association with the Art Vision and local artist mentors. Marion's art intertwined her own spirit with that of the mountains, waterfalls, trees and rocks she translated with each brushstroke.

In this second chapter at the Lake, she had time to share her lifelong love of reading with her book club, become active in AAUW and take trips with family and friends. From the warm waves of the tropics to a chilly dog sled ride pursuing the Northern Lights, from Italy to Santa Fe and the Rocky Mountains, Marion enjoyed a few more adventures.

Marion is survived by and forever in the hearts of her sister, Cathy Penprase; four children, John, Vicki, Tom and Cathy Adams; their spouses; and three grandchildren, Andy, Scott and Robin. May her family and all those whose lives were touched by her kindness, humor, whimsy and devotion take comfort in the wisdom of Winnie-The-Pooh:

How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. We were so lucky.