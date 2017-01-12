Mark T. Moos | SierraSun.com

November 7, 1961 ~ December 25, 2016

Mark Troy Moos, of Crystal Bay, Nevada, passed away suddenly on December 25, 2016.

Mark was the son of Harold and Irene Moos and was born in Sacramento, California on November 7, 1961.

Mark lived his life as he wanted and chose to “Live every day like it was his last”. We will treasure his intellect, talent, humor, and his ability to make us laugh … even in the most dire circumstances … frequently saying “You ain’t gonna believe what happened!”, which is most likely what he said to Saint Peter when he arrived at the gate to heaven.

Mark is survived by his daughters Samantha Moos, Christine Moos, and Danielle Miles, his grandson, Landon Joshua Miles, his sister, Kathleen O’Connell, and his brother, Dan Moos. He was preceded in death by his Sister, Renee Gorath and his parents, Harold and Irene Moos.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1:00pm at The Soule Domain Restaurant in Kings Beach, California.