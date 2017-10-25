December 25, 1963 ~ October 22, 2017

Michael Lawrence Likes was born December 25, 1963 and passed away on October 22, 2017.

He was the beloved son of Janet Likes of Reno, beloved brother of David Likes of Tahoe City and Jenny and Jared of Reno, Nevada. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, David and Lucas of Tahoe City, Joshua, Jacob, Julie, Allyson and Jenna all of Reno.

He was a native of Lake Tahoe. He attended North Tahoe High, the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Missouri at Columbia. He was a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and was currently working at Baring Veterinary in Sparks.

His love for scuba diving surpasses all. He loved diving in the different parts of the ocean and Lake Tahoe. He and his diving partner and friend, Aron, dove many times at Hurricane Bay in Lake Tahoe. He also loved fishing in Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake with his friend, Warren Welch of Reno. He was also an avid hunter, loved target practicing with his brothers, nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all.