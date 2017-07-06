Obituary: Natalie Baird Hickey | SierraSun.com

July 30, 1967 ~ June 25, 2017

Natalie Baird Hickey earned her angel wings on a beautiful Sunday morning, June 25, 2017. After a valiantly fought battle against Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, Natalie passed away peacefully in her home in Tehachapi, CA, with loved ones close by. Natalie was 49 years old.

Natalie was born to Gareth Maughan Baird and Sandra Olivia Johnson on July 30, 1967, in Murray, UT. She was the third of seven children born into the Baird Clan.

Natalie enjoyed her career as a hair stylist and color specialist, and she certainly did her part to beautify the residents of Modesto, CA, and surrounding areas. Later, she worked hard to keep everyone in line as she managed the River Ranch Lodge in Tahoe City, CA.

Natalie was a sassy, sexy, beautiful, thoughtful, passionate soul who could always offer a new perspective and an open heart. She loved the beach, the ocean, sunsets at the lake, her pets, pink and white circus animal cookies, and no one could rock a pair of cowboy boots and hoop earrings like she could!

But hands down, her greatest love was for her three children: Joelle, Baird and Bailey. Her kids were her very heart and soul… Her heart grew even more when she married her eternal sweetheart, Steven Hickey, in the LDS Salt Lake City Temple on June 21, 2014.

Natalie is survived by her children: Joelle Elizabeth Bishop (25), Baird Curtis Bishop (22), Bailey Gareth Baird (18). Her husband Steve Hickey, her mother Sandra Baird Patton, her six siblings: Brian, Greg, Philip, Roger, Lynette, and Erica, as well as many extended family members who will greatly miss her sense of humor and zest for life.

Our family would like to imagine that she is now whole, happy, and in the arms of her Heavenly Father and Savior… and that she is reunited with those who have preceded her in death, especially her beloved father Gareth M. Baird who passed away in 2004.

Natalie's Memorial Service was held in Tehachapi, CA, on June 29, 2017. On Saturday, July 1, 2017, as the bagpipes played "Amazing Grace", Natalie was laid in her final resting spot in the Brigham City Cemetery in Brigham City, Utah– the same cemetery where her father, grandparents, and many ancestors are also resting.

We are deeply saddened by the great loss of such a unique and sparkly daughter, mother, sister, wife, and friend. But, we will always remember her great love for life, with all its' twists and turns; and we will strive to live as fully and love as deeply as she did.