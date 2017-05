Nick Sassarini, 92 a longtime Truckee resident passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 25 2017 in Auburn, CA. He was born in Truckee February 12, 1925.

He was a loving father to Monica and Jerry as well as grandfather to Angelina, Nick and Marc. He was also uncle to Sheri and Robin.

A memorial celebration is planned Saturday June 3rd 12-4 at the Veterans Hall in Truckee.