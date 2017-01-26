OBITUARY: Joseph Kurilo Zuiches, memorial service Friday | SierraSun.com

Joseph Kurilo Zuiches, aged 42, died Tuesday morning, January 24th,, 2017, at Squaw Valley Ski Resort from an explosion while performing avalanche control work as a ski patroller.

Joe was born in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Jim and Carol Zuiches. He attended Pullman High School in Washington, and graduated from Kenyon College in Ohio.

He was an accomplished teacher, skier and mountaineer who spent much of his adult life living and working in the mountains of Colorado and California. His love for the outdoors, care for others, and devotion to his family connected him deeply to his friends and community.

He is survived by his wife, Mikki Bartel; their 10 month-old son, Cannon; his parents, Jim and Carol; and his older brother, Dan.

A memorial service will be held at Sierra Bible Church, 11460 Brockway rd, in Truckee on Friday, January 27, at 11:00 am. Squaw Valley Ski Patrol will conduct a tribute sweep at the resort at 4:30 p.m.

Contributions to his wife and son in memory of Joe Zuiches may be made to the Joe Zuiches Memorial Fund at Gofundme.com.