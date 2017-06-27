Obituary: Patricia (Gunkel) Edwards | SierraSun.com

1940 ~ 2017

Patricia (Gunkel) Edwards was born on November 1, 1940 to Adeline and Lyle Gunkel in Red Bluff, CA. She moved to Tahoe Vista, CA from Oakland, CA when she was 9 years old, and resided in Tahoe Vista through childhood. When not working on the management of Cedar Glen Lodge with family, she and her brothers Gregg and Gary and sister Beverly ice skated on a pond across the street, waterskied the lake and watched things like her brother Gary's dog sled races on the golf course . She attended Truckee High School, helping on the yearbook, using her art there.

She attended college in San Francisco briefly before returning home where she met Phillip Edwards through a friendship with her brother Gary during construction of the Biltmore Lodge. They bought a piece of property prior to their wedding, and held their wedding at Cedar Glen Lodge, where they lived for a year before moving to Sacramento.

In 1962 their daughter Brook was born. They returned to Tahoe to manage Firelite Lodge. Phil was hired by the Placer County Sheriff's department and then in 1964 their son John was born and they built the home they resided in until 2006. Their son Buff was born in 1965, died, and was buried in the same year. Their daughter Bedar was born in 1966.

Patricia consistently entered art shows: doing pastels, acrylics, oils, and other mediums. She began teaching art at Kings Beach Elementary school as a teachers aide. In 1981 Pat and Phil bought their first kiln and soon after began a ceramics business called Tender Touch Ceramics, first in their home, and later on North Lake Blvd. They were certified instructors in many ceramic paint techniques. Later she volunteered at a women's service shelter. She was part of the North Tahoe Arts Ass. and Reno Tahoe Plein Aire painters. Pat and her husband Phil have been part of local church congregations consistently, and were known and loved by many in the area as well. She was known for her laughter, her kindness, and her deep faith, which guided not only her life choices but her daily conversations. She never knew a stranger.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 13th at 1 pm at North Tahoe Events Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach, CA. Babysitting will be available for a fee.