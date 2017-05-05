Patricia (Pat) Collins | SierraSun.com

March 23, 1927 ~ April 28, 2017

Patricia (Pat) Collins of Hilo, HI, formerly of Incline Village, Nevada passed away April 28 in Hilo, where she was living with her daughter. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

She was born Patricia Jane Nelson to Dr. William and Helen Nelson of Hardy, Nebraska on March 23, 1927. The family later moved to Fillmore, California where Pat graduated from high school in 1945. She attended UC Berkley and UCSF where she earned her BS in nursing.

She married Rev. Asa Collins on April 22, 1951. The couple lived in San Francisco until 1961 with daughters Elizabeth (Betsy) and Colleen. After moving to Santa Clara, daughter Janice was born. Pat was a full time mother, minister's wife and active volunteer at church until all the girls were old enough for school. She then took a refresher course in nursing at San Jose hospital, where she worked until retirement. She and Asa moved to Incline Village after both retired in 1991. Pat was an active member of Incline Village community church, singing in the choir and serving as a deacon. She also helped to manage the Presbyterian Thrift Shop in Incline. Pat belonged to Incline PEO, serving as chaplain. Throughout her life, she was known as a very giving, caring person who always put others first.

Pat is survived by daughters Betsy (Jim) Dart of Las Vegas, Nevada, Colleen (Rick) Otani of Hilo, Hawaii, and Janice Collins of Henderson, Nevada. She has 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband Asa and siblings William, Margaret and Alice.

Services will be held at Incline Village Community Church on May 20 at 2:00 PM. Donations in her name can be given to Presbyterian Missions or to Mercy Ships.