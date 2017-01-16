Raymond D. McClintock | SierraSun.com

Raymond D. McClintock passed away on January 5th at his home in Reno NV. He was a long time resident of Serene Lakes.

He was born in Great Falls Montana and was predeceased by his parents Donald and Hilda McClintock and brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann and 4 children. Captain Michael McClintock USN (Marta) of Moscow, Idaho, Mark McClintock (Melissa) of Rocklin, CA. Catherine McClintock, Reno NV. and Casey McClintock (Amber) of Orangevale, CA. a sister, Donna, 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He graduated from The University of Montana. Upon graduation he entered the United States Navy and served as Aircraft Commander in Fleet Tactical Support Squadron 21. He retired from United Airlines in 1986 and worked as a water treatment operator at Sierra Lakes County Water District.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the families’ cabins in Rock Creek, Montana in July.