Reva & Sidney Huff | SierraSun.com

In Loving Memory,

This past fall our parents passed away 2 months apart. Our father Sidney on Sept 26th, then our mother Reva, on November, 28th. They were married for 64 years. Our mother was born on July, 27, 1930 to Reva and Winston Howe in Seattle, Washington. When she was young, she moved to San Francisco and lived in the Marina district. Her best friends were Lenore and Joan, who were still her dear friends till her passing. She was a model, later on in high school, on the cover of Look, 17 and other magazines. She took care of, and helped to raise her only brother Winston Howe.

She started working for Pan Am and met her husband to be at the airport. A dashing pilot named Sidney Huff. Sidney was born February 10, 1919. He was born in New York, New York to Henry and Henni Huff, and had a sister, Helen. As a child he worked at the local air field and flew his first plane, accidentally, while he was taxing down a runway. It started his love of flying. He was a hero in WW2, flying bombers in The Atlantic. First with the RCAF, then with the USAF. He was a test pilot later at Edwards AFB, and retired from the Air Force in 1947. He started flying for Capital Airlines, which merged into United Airlines. He flew transports in the Korean and Vietnam wars, then commercially with United Airlines. He met our mom in San Francisco, while she was working at the airport. They fell in love, and they married in Carmel, California on August 11, 1951.

Dad was based in several cities before they finally settled in Marin County in California. During that time they had 3 beautiful children, Vicki, Butch and Jamie. They discovered Lake Tahoe in 1962, and built their house in Chambers Landing. They loved Tahoe and after many years as a second home it became their main home when my Dad retired from United after 32 years. They had fun traveling in their motor home, and being snow birds in Scottsdale and San Diego. They also enjoyed going on cruises, especially to Alaska, their favorite place. Our parents loved to be with their children and grandchildren, taking them boating on Tahoe and hanging out at Chambers . Our father continued to keep busy playing golf at Tahoe City golf course and fixing up houses in the area. He was a wonderful man who loved his family, his beautiful wife Reva, flying and golfing. Our mom kept busy playing bridge with dear friends, taking care of her beloved grandchildren and keeping the house warm and cozy for all.

We will miss them dearly and always will remember their love and devotion to their family. All our love forever, Jamie and Jeff, Madison, Vicki and Tony, Rob and Jess, Kelly, Bryan and Kim, Farrah, Vance, Butch and Susan, Anges and Jessie, Aleksey, and Winston and Delores and family, and Wendy.

They will be interred together at The Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Monterey California, near the place they were married, with full Military Honors in January.