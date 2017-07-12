Obit: Richard Dahl | SierraSun.com

Richard Carl Dahl, 'RC' to family and friends died peacefully at his home in Tahoe City at the age of 81, following a long and tough battle with cancer.

RC was a wonderful and kind man, father and friend. He was a fun-loving character that enjoyed celebrations of any kind, and appreciated time with family and friends most. He loved his little cabin on the West Shore, wine, golf, funny hats, gardening, the theatre, animals, cigars, sailing, skiing, elementary school performances and collecting things. He was a Navy man, a stock-broker, and ski racer dad, soccer coach, swim team starter and an avid reader. His two daughters were his pride and joy and his grandchildren adored their Mor Far. RC lived a long, interesting and festive life and he battled cancer with few complaints and remarkable determination. He faced his last days with grace and dignity and he will be missed terribly by all that knew and loved him.

A casual celebration of RC's special life is scheduled for Sunday July 16th from noon-4pm at the Tahoe Park Beach Picnic Area, a place dear to the family. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 7885, Tahoe City, CA 96145.