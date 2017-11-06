Richard Matthew Freeman

February 23, 1925 – October 31, 2017

Richard (Dick) Freeman died surrounded by family at home in Incline Village, NV on October 31, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Elizabeth (Thurin), children Molly Freeman (Peter), Michele Banister (Jim), Rick Freeman (Tammy), Lisa Bargeman (Travis) and Dan Freeman (Jill). Dick was blessed with seventeen grandchildren: Chloe, Michael, Daniel and Stephen Pintauro, James, Elizabeth, and Christopher Banister, Maria, Luke, Julia, Michael and Catherine Freeman, Trent and Drew Bargeman, and Olivia, Ava and Emmet Freeman.

Dick was born in Canton, Ohio on February 23, 1925 to Robert Emmet Freeman and Pauline Marie (DeCorps). He attended St John's Catholic Church, School and Lehman High School.

Dick enlisted in the Marines in 1943 and served in the Pacific as a Radar Engineer on Eniwetok Island. After his military service, Dick returned to college at Miami of Ohio. He received his Law degree from Akron University. He worked for Merrill Lynch in New York and Dean Witter in San Francisco.

Dick married Mary Elizabeth Thurin in 1962. They raised their family of five children in Diablo, California. Dick and Mary Elizabeth retired to Incline Village in 1998. Dick and best friend Clare Lee enjoyed Rec Center swim classes.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church, 701 Mt. Rose Hwy, Incline Village, NV 89451, on Saturday November 11th at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick Freeman's name to: St. Mary's Hospice 690 Sierra Rose Dr. Reno, NV 89511 Or Bay Area Crisis Nursery 1506 Mendocino Dr. Concord, CA 94521