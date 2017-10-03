Robert (Bob) Carley Steele

March 23, 1922 ~ September 29, 2017

Robert Carley Steele was born in Stockton, California. He was the only child born to John David Steele (JD) and Leoda Bernice [Carley] Steele. Both parents were born in Angels Camp. By 1928, the family moved to San Rafael where JD worked for the California State Automobile Association as a salesman and later became a district manager.

Robert grew up in San Rafael and completed his secondary education and high school (graduating early) there. By the time he turned 18 he was working as a bookkeeper and a bank teller in Chico. When he turned 20, at the start of World War II, he joined the US Navy Naval Intelligence Unit in San Francisco, where he served for four years, being stationed for a time in Pearl Harbor in 1945.

Shortly after enlisting Robert married Pauline Mildred Post on May 9, 1943. Two years later, the couple had their only child, Craig Alan Steele.

After Robert's honorable discharge, he and his family returned to Marin County. He focused his career on real estate. He became vice president of a title insurance company, then in 1953 office manager of the San Anselmo branch of the Frank Howard Allen & Son real estate agency. In 1958 he was appointed a partner in the firm.

Robert was a member of the San Rafael Elks and Rotary International.

After retiring Robert and his wife Pauline moved to South Lake Tahoe, NV in 1971. There Robert pursued his two passions: golf and video poker while still working in title insurance.

Robert is survived by his son Craig, his grandchildren, Sean Alan Steele and Shannon Lee [Steele] Smiley, as well as four great grandchildren.

Family members will scatter Robert's ashes next to those of Robert's wife Pauline, who passed away in 1994.

No memorial services will be held.

Donations in Robert's memory can be made to Kindred Hospice, Carson City NV.