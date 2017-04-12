Obituary: Robert Quirke Short, Jr. | SierraSun.com

Robert Quirke Short, Jr. known to all as Kirk, passed away March 5, from cancer surrounded by those that loved him. Kirk was a native Californian who lived in the Bay Area and Santa Cruz before moving to Truckee in 1990. He was a lifelong scholar and Renaisance man who mastered language and music through self study. Music was his passion. Kirk possessed a fine tenor voice and sang with the Cabrillo Community Chorus and the San Francisco Bay Area Chamber Choir. He traveled with the SFBACC on seven of their world tours from 1985 (Strasburg) until the last one in 2003 (Italy).

In addition to singing, Kirk who possessed a degree in Marine Biology from San Jose State University, worked as an international real estate broker and was well versed in international politics and current affairs. He was a hot air balloon enthusiast, sailed, and after moving to Truckee, played cello with the Reno Pops orchestra and our local Sierra Strings.

Kirk was a brilliant and eccentric man. He was generous and kind and so very loved by those that knew him, he gave without thinking, he was there when we needed him, and he never expected pay back. His death will be felt around the world.

A memorial Celebration of Kirks Life will be held Saturday, 4/29/2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Community Recreation Center, 8924 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. There will be food, stories and much love to be shared.