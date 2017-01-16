Romayne Adeline Wescott Smith | SierraSun.com

May 23, 1930 – December 29, 2016.

Romayne Adeline Wescott Smith passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the Extended Care Center in Truckee, California.

Born May 23, 1930 in Uniondale, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Adeline Crandall Wescott and Frank Jeremiah Wescott. Romayne was the first of their five daughters. She was pre-deceased by sister Alison Wescott and son Bruce Platt. Romayne is survived by daughter Esther Biagini, of Philadelphia, sons Edwin Platt and James Platt, both of Truckee, CA, sisters Esther Harte, RuthAnne Niblick, Elaine O’Reilly, four grand children and three great-grandchildren.

Romayne was blessed with the gift of music. She began piano at five and was a natural choral entertainer. She joined glee club in high school. She was a Methodist choir member and accomplished organist. Romayne entertained her senior friends at the ECC until her last days.

In 1948 Romayne graduated from Forest City High School with honors and a scholarship to Montclair State University where she earned a BA in Music Education. She taught music in Brooklyn, NY and received an MS in Education from Brooklyn College in 1976.

Romayne moved to California in 1990. She met her challenges with optimism, patience, and good humor. There is no healthcare worker in Truckee who has not cheered for her these last twenty years. Even as circumstances overcame her endurance this last holiday, her love and gratitude prevailed and Romayne’s wistful smile did not fail her.

Memorial services will be conducted at : Tahoe Forest Hospital ECC, Thursday, January 19 at 11:00 AM.

First Baptist Church Tahoe City , Saturday, January 21 at 3:00 PM

Interment Service at Uniondale Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tahoe Forest Hospital ECC.