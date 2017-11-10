Roy John Hoffman Jr.

December 27, 1927 – October 31, 2017

On October 31, we lost an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Roy Hoffman was born to Roy John Sr. and Mary Hoffman in Los Angeles California on December 27, 1927. He had one sibling Ronald Hoffman. Roy died peacefully in his sleep in his home in Truckee California on October 31st, 2017 with family by his side. He will be dearly missed by those he left behind.

Roy enlisted in the Army Air Corp when he was 17 and was stationed in Japan during WWll. When he was discharged he returned home to Los Angeles and married his longtime sweetheart and friend Celeste Marie Sheehan. He was employed by North American Aviation/Atomics International and Rocketdyne/Rockwell International as a machinist. He was proud to have worked on the Apollo and Space Shuttle missions helping to propel the US into space. When he retired in 1990, Roy moved from the San Fernando Valley with his wife Celeste to the home they built in Truckee.

Roy enjoyed a multitude of hobbies including building model planes, trains and boats. He loved the outdoors and raised his children to follow in his footsteps hunting, fishing, and camping. He had a passion for auto racing and followed Nascar, Indy Car and drag racing. In his younger years he competed in midget car racing, which he later passed on to his daughters who raced quarter midgets. He also loved to build and work on cars most of his life. You could always find him tinkering on his vehicles in his beloved garage.

While he was a man of many accomplishments, Roy's greatest and what gave him the most pleasure in his life was his family. He may have come across as being tough on the outside but he definitely had a soft spot for his kids, grandkids, great grandkids and especially his wife Celeste – his one true love. We are grateful for the memories and special moments we shared with this wonderful man and we will all miss him dearly.

Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Celeste Hoffman, 5 children, Jean Bechdolt of Verdi NV, Judy Williamson of San Fernando CA, Linda Kane of Verdi NV, Lori Saavedra of Moorpark CA and Joe Hoffman of Reno NV. He also had 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, his loyal dog Maggie and his dearly loved brother Ronald Hoffman.

A private family gathering will be held on November 25th at the Glenshire Clubhouse, 15726 Glenshire Dr., Truckee Ca.