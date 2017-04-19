Selina Studer | SierraSun.com

March 4, 1935 ~ April 16, 2017

Selina Studer, a longtime resident of Truckee, passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2017. She was 82 years old.

Selina was born March 4, 1935 in Küsnacht, Switzerland where she grew up. She was the youngest daughter of 9 children. In February 1955, Selina traveled for 4 ½ day on the USS ship to New York and by train to California in search of new jobs opportunities. Also, in 1955 she met her husband, Arnold in Hirshdale, California. In the years prior to raising her own family, she was an au pair for several families, one family being the owners of Sunset magazine. She learned the English language from the children of these families.

On March 3, 1957, Selina married Arnold. In 1960 they moved to Truckee and made it their home to raise their family. Selina worked in restaurants helping out where ever it was needed, until their first child was born. In 1972 after having her children, she went to work at Tahoe Truckee Forest Hospital. She worked as a nurse's aide, a ward clerk and prepared charts for the doctors many years until she retired in 1999. She was also member of the Sierra Swiss Club from the time it was formed in 1963.

Selina's greatest love and hobby was baking, canning and cooking. Everyone looked forward to getting some of her jelly and jams. She loved to share her home baked goodies and always had them around the house.

She is predeceased by her parents, brothers; Andreas and Karl, sisters; Marie and Johanna. She is survived by her sisters; Kathy and Louise, brothers; Joseph and Alois, her beloved husband of 60 years, Arnold and her 4 children; Theresa (Bill), Arnold (Tracy), Elizabeth (Louis), and Anna (Tim) and her 7 grandchildren; Aaron (Rachael), Ben, Brandon, Dean, Zoe, Tristan, and Luke, all of whom have enjoyed their time with her and have benefitted greatly from her example of a life lived well.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations be made to Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Selina's name.