Shirley Houghton Allen | SierraSun.com

Shirley Houghton Allen
July 12, 2017
April 17, 1923 – December 27, 2016
A Celebration of Life will be held for Shirley Houghton Allen on July 22, 2017, at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N. Lake Blvd. Kings Beach, CA 96143 at 10:00 a.m.
