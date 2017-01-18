Stephen Michael Rademacher | SierraSun.com

Dec 24, 1954 – Jan 6, 2017

After a long battle with cancer, Stephen, better known as “Raddy” to those who knew him best, passed away at his home in Truckee, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 62.

Steve moved to Truckee, Ca from his home town of San Luis Obispo, Ca in 1979. He fell in love with the small mountain town lifestyle. He truly loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and skiing. He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed many great adventures with wonderful friends, riding the numerous back country dirt trails and cruising on his “Big” road bike.

Steve was known as an exceptionally talented woodworker and eventually made that his career. He created Rademacher’s Woodworking. He cultivated an amazing crew, all artist in their own right, that he was very honored to work with. His artistry has been enjoyed and will remain enjoyed by many.

Steve had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. Some of his happiest moments were “getting off the beaten path“. Most of those adventures were shared by his wife and the love of his life of 37 years. With Sandy by his side, he made many trips to the Southwest and most treasured of these were his trips to Mexico.

He is remembered best as a father and grandfather, a role that we was most proud of and his most definitive legacy. His children meant everything to him. He was so proud of the amazing people they grew up to be. He felt so blessed to have helped them on their journeys. He was also very proud of his four grandsons who were part of his most joyful moments. Steve loved them all dearly, they were his heart.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandy Rademacher of Truckee. His children, Abraham Rademacher of San Jose, Justin Hawxhurst of Voss, Norway, Emily Rademacher of Truckee, and his loving grandsons, Damyn and Liam Dettling, Micha Hawxhurst, and Alexander Rademacher.

Services to celebrate his life will be held on Sat. Jan 28, 2017 Funeral Mass 12:00 noon at Assumption Catholic Church, Truckee Ca, Celebration to follow at La Bamba Mexican Restaurant, Truckee Ca

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial fund in Steve’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Link: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/rademacher