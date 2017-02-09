Stuart A. Jed | SierraSun.com

Stuart A. Jed passed away in his home in Incline Village on December 16, 2016, after an 8-year battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Cancer may have claimed his body, but never his untamed spirit and his love of life. Stu is survived by his wife, Ginnie, his three beloved sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

During his 8 years of treatment and remission, Stu was actively involved with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to awareness locally and nationally, legislative advocacy in Washington DC, and as a mentor and encourager to others nationwide who received the same diagnosis.

He sought to live life fully in each moment cherishing his role as husband, father, uncle, cousin, friend, birthday celebrator, and Northstar Mountain Safety Officer/on-ski host. He served as president of Incliners, was a founding member of OLTAC, a member of the Tahoe Trampers, Amgen Tour de California Champion, and good friend and encourager to many.

Stu, born 1944, raised in New York, lived most of his professional life in the SF Bay Area. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Wilkes University and his Master’s Degree in Business, specializing in Health Care Management from Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH.

Stu’s career in hospital management spanned 40 years of running large urban and small rural facilities across the country, hands-on initially, and later bringing in his Delta team, to owning and operating a successful management company that specialized in “hospital turnarounds”.

A celebration of Stu’s life will be held at St. Patrick’s Incline Village when the weather is more predictable.