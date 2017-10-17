William L Boaz (Bill)

December 28, 1928 ~ October 1, 2017

William Luther Boaz (Bill) passed away October 1, 2017 in Reno NV at the age of 88 with his wife Mary Ann and family by his side. He was born on December 28, 1928 in South Gate, CA to William B Boaz and Irene Boaz. He graduated from South Gate High School. He then attended UCLA for 2 years where he was a member of Sigma Pi fraternity. While at UCLA he met the love of his life Mary Ann Dudley. Bill and Mary Ann were married at St Augustine by the Sea Episcopal church in Santa Monica, CA on June 24,1949.

In 1951 Bill was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard in Southern California after serving 3 years. Bill and Mary Ann lived in Lakewood, CA where they had four children Susan, Michael, Pamela and Stephen. They also lived in Anaheim and Yorba Linda. Bill worked as a plumber for Nat Taylor and Sons plumbing in Southern California for over 30 years. They were very involved with all their children's sports and school activities. The family also went on camping and fishing adventures every summer. He got into showing dogs and sled dog racing and his son Mike got more involved in sled dog racing so they moved to Truckee, CA in 1980. They lived in Truckee for 20 years, he was a long time member of the Truckee Lions Club and a Mason. In 2000 they moved to Reno, NV.

Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years Mary Ann and his 4 children, Susan Wheeler, Mike Boaz (Colleen), Pamela Hall (Allen) and Steve Boaz (Jill). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Richard Wheeler, Dawn Wheeler Belding, Brandon Boaz, Kimberlee Boaz Scott, Mathew Boaz, Jason Hall, Justin Hall, Hayden Boaz and Hudson Boaz. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Tylar, Chase and Sylus. He will be missed by us all very much.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 October 22, 2017 at Sky Peaks Retirement Community, 1520 Sky Valley Drive, Reno, NV