William Lee Hane (Bill) | SierraSun.com

William Lee Hane (Bill), age 88, of Incline Village, NV traded his earthly wings for his angels wings on June 26, 2017. Bill was a resident of Incline Village for 53 years.

He was born July, 23, 1928 in Los Angeles, Ca. son of William C & Esther Bullock Hane.

Bill had a passion for flight that began in his early years with the California Air Guard in Van Nuys, Cal. in October, 1948.

He moved to the Tahoe area in the late 50's & was a Deputy with the Washoe County Sheriffs office, retiring in l969 to open Tahoe North Realty in Incline. He retired in l984.

In l981 he purchased and still owns an unrestored, flying P51D model Mustang. He has clocked countless hours flying warbirds including a special Boeing B17G & AT6, & SNJ's at literally hundreds of airshows. Many of you might recall him making regular, low passes over Lake Tahoe in " Ho! Hun " just to let you know he was home.

Bill designed, built and sold many properties here in Incline Village. His talent in designing homes was best known by the castle he built in Arizona and an award winning one in New Zealand.

Bill resided in Incline Village, Lake Havasu City, AZ and Split Apple Rock, Motueka, New Zealand.

He is survived by the love of his life, Marci, 9 children, 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and 2 in transition.

He was preceded in death by a daughter and a granddaughter.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.