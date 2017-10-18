Old Town Tap raises more than $5,000 for fire victims in Napa and Sonoma counties (video)

Old Town Tap in downtown Truckee raised more than $5,300 at a fundraiser for Northern California fire victims on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Owners Marlena John and Luke Bill moved to Truckee a few years ago to open the restaurant. With the recent wildfires in Napa and Sonoma counties, the couple decided they wanted to raise money for nonprofits in the area.

The restaurant owners pledged to donate 50 percent of Tuesday’s sales to

“We’re so happy we did it,” said John. “Everyone was in a good mood, and we’re proud to show the people in Napa and Sonoma what we’re about.”

Some of the restaurant staff members donated their time during Tuesday’s event, and bartenders Luke Bill and Ryan Dierks donated their tips.

Recommended Stories For You

“Luke and I had a quiet goal of raising $5,000,” said John. “The community here is awesome, and it’s heartwarming to see people come together like this.”