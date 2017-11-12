On-demand snowplowing service, power bar for people and dogs among businesses launched at Startup Weekend Tahoe

In just 54 hours, a group of budding entrepreneurs launched a handful of unique businesses as part of Startup Weekend Tahoe.

Startup Weekend, put on by worldwide business accelerator Techstars, came to South Lake Tahoe from Nov. 3 – 5. The event brought together developers, designers, marketers, product managers and startup enthusiasts to pitch ideas, form teams, build products or services, and ultimately launch a business.

After a weekend of hard work, the teams pitched their ideas to a panel of three judges: Ashley Clift-Jennings, founder/CEO of Girlmade, Parlor Shows, and principal at Clift & Co; Jen Gurecki, CEO of Truckee’s Coalition Snow; and Jeff Saling, cofounder and director of statewide incubator StartupNV.

First place was awarded to the team behind BFF Bars, a human-grade power bar that is safe to share with dogs. North Shore-based marketer Darcy Boles said the idea came to her three months ago from her own experience with traveling and being on the go with her golden retriever Blanch (who was on stage for the pitch).

“My idea wasn’t in tech so I wasn’t sure if it was the type of business they were looking for. I actually thought I had the worst idea,” said Boles with a laugh.

Ultimately the judges were impressed with Boles’ unique product, marketing strategy and well-branded slideshow — including hand-drawn images of Blanch by team member and Lake Tahoe Community College freshman Sarah Cutter.

