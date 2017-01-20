Opinion: January 20, 2017 – Dear Donald Trump | SierraSun.com

Opinion: January 20, 2017 – Dear Donald Trump
January 20, 2017
Editor’s note: Truckee resident Gail Griesmer submitted the following letter as a poem; it’s represented below as such.
On this day of your inauguration
I cannot protest against
The off-the-cuff comments
You have made, or tweeted
Really, my friend
This isn’t a high school history class
And your audience is more
Than your amused compatriots.
•••
On this day of your inauguration
I want instead to appeal
To the vast populace
That makes up We The People…
The butchers, the bakers
The “uninformed media,” the whole melting pot.
Listen up, corporations,
who are apparently also persons.
•••
Maybe our history teachers forgot to tell us
But we know, think about it,
That no President
Is ever inaugurated alone.
Instead of protesting what is not right
We should fill our placards with
A vision of what we expect
Of a President and of Ourselves.
•••
We should be calling out:
We are here, Donald,
And we are learning
To be strong, to forego attacks,
Or at least soften them
And to find the truth in what is being offered.
We also seem to share a tendency toward
Becoming distracted.
Maybe we could work on that, too.
•••
On this day of our inauguration
We are committed to creating a society
That is nourished and improved
By each and every decision we all make.
•••
It will be our legacy
Yours and ours, Donald,
Join us.
•••
E Pluribus Unum
—–
Gail Griesmer
Truckee