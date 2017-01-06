Ask the Sheriff: Looking forward to your questions, Incline Village | SierraSun.com

Beginning in 2017, the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza will be publishing a monthly “Ask the Sheriff” column featuring Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen. Please send any questions you would like addressed in future columns to wcsocommunity@washoecounty.us .

As both an elected official and the Sheriff of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, I believe in the philosophy that law enforcement has a responsibility to the communities we serve to be approachable, accessible and available to answer any questions that our residents may have regarding public safety.

The foundations of successful community policing are the close, meaningful ties between police and our community members. In the last few years, the Sheriff’s Office has made a concerted effort to increase our communication efforts and connect with our communities in both traditional and new and creative ways; through our website, social media (Facebook, Twitter and YouTube), as well as a multitude of community events and partnerships.

In that spirit, in 2017 we are partnering with the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza to reach out to our North Lake Tahoe residents to directly answer your public safety questions. Please keep in mind that I cannot offer legal advice, or discuss law enforcement cases that are currently under investigation.

I encourage you to email your question to me at wcsocommunity@washoecounty.us. One question will be selected and published each month.

If space allows, I may be able to answer more than one question or topic. I will make every effort to personally answer your questions via email, even if they don’t appear in the column. Please note questions or comments may be edited for brevity and your name will not be published unless requested.

I thank the Bonanza for this opportunity, and look forward to hearing from you.

Chuck Allen is the 26th Sheriff of Washoe County. His office continues to be the only full service public safety agency operating within northern Nevada and is responsible for operating the consolidated detention facility, regional crime lab, Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center, Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, court security, service of civil process and traditional street patrols. Visit washoesheriff.com to learn more.