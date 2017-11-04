Does McClintock truly represent interests of taxpayers in 4th District?

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Rep. Tom McClintock voted "yes" on House Resolution 71 establishing the budget for fiscal year 2018 and budget levels for fiscal years 2019-2027.

This resolution says it achieves a $6.5 trillion deficit reduction over 10 years. Don't be fooled taxpayers of District 4. This resolution includes language that eliminates our ability to deduct state and local taxes. The average state and local tax for people living in District 4 is $5,500.00. His vote does nothing to help the taxpaying citizens of our district. We deserve better representation in Congress.

James Booth

Truckee