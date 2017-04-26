GM’s Corner: Needs of community change | SierraSun.com

Quiz Question: Back in 2000, what local nonprofit community foundation spent nearly $14 million to create a nonprofit center on land leased from Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID)?

Answer: The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation (PTCF).

I'm guessing that many of you were able to answer that question. With a big assist from the D.W. Reynolds Foundation, PTCF was able to construct their two-story 31,500-square-foot building just to the south of our ball fields. Over the past 15 years, PTCF has provided support to dozens of nonprofits, both financially and through the provision of office and community meeting space.

As we all know, times change and the needs of our community change as well. PTCF recently approached the district about modifying their lease arrangement with us. They currently pay just $1 a year for their 2.36 acres, and in return they operate a nonprofit center consistent with the terms in the ground lease.

PTCF is interested in focusing more of their energies on their core mission, which is functioning as a nonprofit public charity dedicated to supporting service agencies in the Lake Tahoe region. They would like to shift both monetary and financial resources, which are dedicated to brick and mortar functions, and dedicate those resources to their core mission. Freeing up these resources would increase the amount of financial support that PTCF could provide to the region.

Under this scenario, they would no longer serve as the landlord for the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center. They would financially support their grantees instead of granting them space. Consequently, they would no longer meet the land use requirements of the ground lease.

PTCF would like to engage the district in a dialogue wherein the use of the building improvements would be shifted to the property owner (IVGID) and the lease would be modified to reflect this new arrangement. PTCF would like to remain as a tenant in the building and has offered to assist IVGID in facilitating service agencies' access to the shared-use facilities in the building. While PTCF would also like a portion of the building to continue as a non-profit center, space in the building could be used by IVGID for their programming and office space needs.

As part of the lease modification, PTCF would like to receive adequate consideration for the remaining life of the building improvements. By tapping the value of the building improvements, PTCF would have additional resources to provide to community nonprofits.

IVGID is in the process of assessing its programming and facility needs via the Community Services Master Plan. Both the current plan and the previous plan, that was adopted in 2000, identified the need for more programming space and district office space. The PTCF proposal could potentially be a very cost-effective means to address IVGID's current deficiencies for both programming and office space.

In response to Parasol's request, the IVGID Board of Trustees directed staff to put together a summary report on the feasibility of the proposed lease modification.

I would invite all of you to take a look at the report. It provides a lot of background information regarding the history of the nonprofit center and the potential for its conversion into an IVGID-operated property.

You can access the 186-page report with attachments at the following link at https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/uploads/pdf-ivgid/General_Business_Item_G.5._-_Ground_Lease_with_PTCF_4-25-17.pdf.

The lease modification provides lots of potential opportunities for enhanced use of the building for IVGID programs, which could be beneficial to our community. However, it also means a significant investment of IVGID resources.

For that reason, the board of trustees is scheduling a special public comment period at the beginning of the next board meeting on May 10, 2017. This special public comment period is designed for anyone in the community to come before the board of trustees and make their thoughts, ideas, concerns, etc., known and do so in public so it is a part of the record. This meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and will be held at the Chateau.

I would encourage all of you to review the documents referenced above. In addition, there will be more information available prior to the next board meeting. Just check the board of trustees meetings and agenda page of our website for more information as it comes available (https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas).

I hope to see all of you in attendance on May 10.

And as always, if you would like to contact me directly on this subject or any other IVGID matter, you can email me at sjp@ivgid.org.

