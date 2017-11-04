Here’s why athletes are taking a knee
November 4, 2017
Donald Trump to athletes: Stay in your place, as he plays to his base.
Hey Donald, athletes are just kneeling during the anthem to point out the racial injustice that exists in America. Surely you and your white supporters understand this pattern as it plays out.
Athletes are standing up to racial slurs, threats, and hatred that is being hurled at them by white folks. That's what athletes are protesting, Donald.
And what about all the white folks who love their sports every weekend? Are you going to kneel down and demand an end to racism?
Fat chance!
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
