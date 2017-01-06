IVGID GM’s Corner: All the fun, nostalgia awaits at Diamond Peak (opinion) | SierraSun.com

January 2nd-8th is the fifth annual Community Appreciation Week at Diamond Peak. As a way to say thanks to the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Diamond Peak is offering free skiing to folks with a current IVGID picture pass or punch card.

Diamond Peak season pass holders with an IVGID picture pass or punch card with be provided with other exclusive offers such as free clinics and demo equipment rentals. You can also get a discounted lift ticket ($50) for a friend.

In addition, happy hour pricing will be available at the Loft Bar starting at 2pm each day for picture pass and punch card holders. All picture pass and punch card holders can receive 10% off all food and non-alcoholic beverages at all of our Diamond Peak food venues.

On Saturday, January 7th, we’ll be holding a Raffle and Party in the Loft Bar from 2pm to 5pm. This is a great opportunity for those of you who don’t regularly ski to come and experience one of the best customer experiences available in the basin, not to mention some of the most stunning series of lakeviews anywhere in the world!

We’ll also be hosting an expo on Saturday from 11am to 1pm on the Base Lodge Deck where you can learn a lot more about services provided at IVGID.

Right before the Expo, IVGID Board Chair Kendra Wong and Diamond Peak GM Mike Bandelin will be hosting “Ski with Staff & Trustee Wong.”

You are welcome make some turns on the mountain while providing them with your feedback regarding IVGID and Diamond Peak. If you are interested, just meet outside the ski school at 10am by the “Welcome” banners.

Last night, as part of Appreciation Week, and in celebration of Diamond Peak’s 50th anniversary, we hosted a free retro ski film, Warren Miller’s “Skiing on My Mind” (1976), with Speaker Mark McLaughlin (History of Incline Village and Ski Incline/Diamond Peak – Part 1) and a 1970s costume contest at The Chateau Ballroom (955 Fairway Drive).

The Chateau offered a no-host bar and light snacks available for purchase. The film was the second in a series of six films we’ll be presenting this year. Visit bit.ly/2hSgv34 for more information about future films.

We will be holding Community Appreciation Weeks later this year at the Recreation Center, Tennis Center and Golf Courses as well. I will let you know via this column when those events are coming up.

Visit this web page — bit.ly/2iBuskX — to get more information regarding the special activities happening this weekend. We’ve also got lots of additional special events planned for Diamond Peak between now and the Easter Egg hunt on our projected closing day of April 16.

You can also visit bit.ly/2iBIoeJ for a full listing of the events. There is something happening every week. In fact, our ski staff started hosting events back in August when they held the Community Open House at Snowflake Lodge and they haven’t slowed down since.

The next major event is Ullr Fest, which is a fundraiser for the Diamond Peak Ski Team the weekend of February 2-5.

The weekend kicks off with an opening ceremony and Torch Light Parade/Bonfire on Thursday night. The Torch Parade is not your typical parade. It features dozens of costumed, torch bearing skiers skiing down Showoff run.

It is an incredible site for all those who attend. Other popular upcoming events are the Community Snowshoe Hike to Snowflake Lodge on February 10 and the whimsical Dummy Downhill on April Fool’s Day.

Our Last Tracks Wine/Beer Tasting events are another unique feature at Diamond Peak. Held at ski area closing time at Snowflake Lodge, participants enjoy the beautiful views of Lake Tahoe while tasting fine wines or craft brews paired with tasty appetizers.

At the end of the event, guests can ski or ride down a freshly groomed run to the bottom just before sunset. These events typically sell out quickly, so visit bit.ly/2iJqPdr to get more information on these great events. We have eleven events scheduled for February, March and April of this year.

So you can see that we’ve tried to put together activities for community members of all shapes and sizes.

We hope that everyone in the community can joins us for at least one event this year as we celebrate Diamond Peak’s 50th birthday!

See you on the slopes! There is plenty of fresh snow as Mother Nature seems to finally be cooperating this week!

“GM’s Corner” is a recurring column from Incline Village General Improvement Distinct General Manager Steve Pinkerton, who will discuss issues and offer updates regarding various district matters. He may be reached for comment at steve_pinkerton@ivgid.org.