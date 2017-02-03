IVGID GM’s Corner: Thanks for taking part in community survey | SierraSun.com

As part of our Strategic Planning process, the Board of Trustees tasked us with initiating an annual Community Survey.

By conducting the survey annually, we can not only find out how well we are serving you, but we can also see if we are doing a better job than the year before. Hopefully, the results will allow us to find areas that need improvement, and it will be our task to find ways to improve those areas of concern.

We selected an experienced outside party to conduct the survey and solicited responses from all 6,800 of our property owners. Over 800 of you responded and took the time to fill out the lengthy questionnaire. Kudos to all of you for ensuring a statistically valid response!

The main purposes of the survey were to: assess the needs and wants of the community; understand how properties are used; understand the demographic make-up of Incline Village/Crystal Bay parcel owners; and establish a statistically valid survey.

“We will be spending quality time dissecting the results in more detail and doing everything we can to improve...”

Survey Demographics:

58 percent male respondents

Average age was 61

97 percent Incline Village Residents, 3 percent Crystal Bay (which is consistent with the overall ownership)

46 percent live here full time, 33 percent part time, 20 percent just vacation at property

59 percent live in single family homes

43 percent of full time residents work or own a business in IV/CB

About one out of eight owners are renting out their home, with about a third of those using Airbnb or VRBO as a resource.

Results

Many of the results were quantified via a Net Promoter Score (NPS). Essentially, an NPS measures whether or not a person would recommend the place or venue to others. An NPS greater than zero shows there are more promoters than detractors of the place or venue. The goal of a place or venue is to have an NPS greater than zero.

As a place to live full time, IV/CB had an NPS of 22. As a place to own property, IV/CB had an NPS of 43. Both are very good scores. IVGID amenities as a whole scored 46. Our highest scoring amenity, the Championship Golf Course, had a score of 83. As a comparison, retail businesses with the top scores — Costco, Apple, Dillards and Nordstrom — are all less 80.

The Mountain Golf Course (42), Diamond Peak (40) and the Rec Center (38) had outstanding scores as well. Interestingly, Village Green (-11), the Incline Park Ballfields (-22) and Preston Field (-24) had surprisingly negative scores.

We will certainly be spending more time this year finding out how we can do a better job of meeting our owner expectations at these facilities. I suspect that the negative score at Village Green is a result of the somewhat conflicting demands for the facility as open space, youth sports fields and a temporary dog park.

The survey also asked whether or not the amenities added to owner’s property value, whether IVGID should invest more to enhance existing facilities and whether IVGID should build more facilities.

The vast majority of owners do believe that the amenities are an enhancement to property value, and a majority of owners believe we should be investing more to enhance our existing amenities. In addition, most owners believe that the Recreation Fee is a good or very good value.

While most owners believe summer amenities are more important than winter amenities, there is a large group that feel that both winter and summer amenities are important.

Regarding communication, the IVGID Quarterly and the website are the main information sources for owners, but there are still plenty of folks that rely on the newspaper and word of mouth.

In reading the responses in the raw data, there are still quite of few of you who are not aware we have periodic email newsletters. I encourage you to subscribe to stay informed on upcoming BOT meetings, Public Works News, and programs/events hosted by our Community Services. To sign up go to: http://bit.ly/2jVRe56.

We asked a number of questions on behalf of our utility department. Water staff was happy to know that 97 percent of you describe our water quality as good or better. We found out that a lot of you don’t know who is responsible for snow removal — it is Washoe County by the way!

We received lots of comments from property owners, both good and bad. We will be spending quality time dissecting the results in more detail and doing everything we can to improve our Net Promoter Scores and continue to provide as much value for your investment as possible.

If you’d like to learn more about the survey, you can watch the third party presentation of the survey results at the following link: http://bit.ly/2kruPzV.

We are constantly listening and encourage you to stay informed and engaged, and we thank you for participating in our surveys.

“GM’s Corner” is a recurring column from IVGID General Manager Steve Pinkerton, who discusses issues and offers updates regarding various district matters. He may be reached for comment at steve_pinkerton@ivgid.org.