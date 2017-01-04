Jim Clark: Has Trump pressure turned Obama into a petulant child? (opinion) | SierraSun.com

America’s political process is threatened by a “sore loser” syndrome. Following the November election, President Obama initially behaved rationally, welcomed Donald Trump to the White House and began the transition process.

Meanwhile, radicals and liberals, bolstered by the media, railed against a system where the popular vote winner was denied victory, tried to subvert members of the Electoral College, and invented a theory that Russia handed the election to Trump.

After Trump’s victory was confirmed by electors, the same shrill radical-liberal-media coalition began to blame Obama for Hillary’s electoral loss and the devastation that has come over the Democratic Party during Obama’s presidency.

They mourned that the Obama “legacy” is loss of the White House, the Senate, the House and over a thousand state legislative seats and governorships.

That pressure appears to have turned Obama into a petulant, narcissistic child. Let’s look at how Obama has dealt with major recent issues:

Russia

The administration has known for several years about cyber intelligence efforts by Russia, China and others, but it was only when an entity (alleged to be Russia) hacked and distributed embarrassing communications of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta that Obama took any action whatsoever, and then only a feckless imposition of meaningless sanctions.

According to the Heritage Foundation, the greatest threats to U.S. vital interests are Russia, Iran, Middle East terrorism, African-Pakistani terrorism, China and North Korea.

The Arms Control Association and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons both agree that Russia has 7,300 nukes, of which 1,786 are both operational and deployed; the U.S. has 7,100 nukes, of which 1,367 are operational and deployed; China has 260 total nukes, Pakistan 140 and North Korea 8. Iran’s array is unknown.

If you were preparing to take over as commander in chief in a couple of weeks, would you want the outgoing president with a history of foreign policy indecisiveness and dithering tweaking the nose of the Russian bear? Is that in America’s best interests?

Israel

Obama knifed Israel in the back, reversing years of US of support in the United Nations, by secretly endorsing and then failing to veto a regrettable resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

In 1967, Israel was attacked by Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Within six days Israel defeated all three at a loss of a thousand casualties and gained the now-disputed territory into which it is expanding.

The Obama Administration cranked up John Kerry to deliver a long, droning speech in which he mentioned “settlements” 27 times as the obstacle to Middle East peace.

“No they’re not,” said the New York Times’ David Brooks on PBS’ News Hour last Friday. “The more serious obstacles are the possibility of Hamas installing ISIS on the West Bank, Palestine’s failure to recognize Israel’s right to exist, delegitimization of Israel in Palestinian schools, financial awards for Palestinians who kill Israelis and …. oh yes, how about this: past efforts by Israel to remove settlements resulted in missile attacks on Israelis by Hamas and Palestinians.”

Is this just a petulant, narcissistic Obama taking a final swipe at Prime Minister Netanyahu? Is this in America’s best interests?

U.S. Economy

Donald Trump wants America to be prosperous and energy independent. Obama, in a last gasp as president, declared millions of square miles of the Artic, Nevada and Utah “off limits” to mining and drilling.

Nevada’s Governor Brian Sandoval and Senator Dean Heller both agree that the move would seriously impact Northern Nevada’s economy.

These moves can be easily undone by Trump and a GOP Congress, so what’s the point? Is this related to Obama’s empty public bragging that had he been allowed to run for a third term he would have beaten Trump?

Is he claiming he could have succeeded where a woman failed? The rant of a narcissistic, petulant child? Is this what’s best for America?

Had enough?

Jim Clark is president of Republican Advocates. He has served on the Washoe and Nevada GOP Central Committees. He can be reached at tahoesbjc@aol.com.