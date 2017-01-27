Legal Clarity: What does lawyering for the future entail? (opinion) | SierraSun.com

You will often hear that having the right professional advisors on your team is a must for business or personal success. A good accountant, insurance advisor and attorney are generally cited as the top three advisors that you want to have in place. Even in the age of the internet, where information is at your finger-tips this adage remains true.

The rules that govern our economy and our interpersonal relationships make up a very complex legal system that can be challenging for even the most seasoned attorneys to navigate. But, having an attorney on your team is not just about complying with laws and procedures.

Having an attorney that is forward thinking can add a great deal of value in several key ways. In addition to identifying legal risks, lawyering for the future provides pathways and builds flexibility for developing, structuring, launching, growing, expanding, protecting and providing succession planning for your assets and/or your business.

At Incline Law Group, we often think of this process as something akin to design innovation. Tony Fadell, the designer of the original iPod and Nest, attributes his success to looking broader, looking closer and accepting new perspectives for looking at an old problem.

When crafting contracts, structuring a new business venture or facilitating a real estate deal with your attorney as a collaborator and design innovator forward thinking ideas will occur. The end result is contracts, structures and processes that are easy to use and that grow with you.

Lawyering for the future, preventative law, prospective problem solving — all of these describe the result of having an attorney as a collaborator on your team.

Collaborating with our clients using aspects of design innovation is an approach that creates flexible foundations for clients from which they may implement strategic decisions as markets and personal circumstances around us change.

I, and the other attorneys at Incline Law Group, LLP, actively employ this approach for the purpose of positioning our individual and business clients to seize and generate opportunities that create strong profit centers, communities and relationships.

Cassell von Baeyer is a real estate and business attorney/partner with Incline Law Group LLP in Incline Village. Please send legal topics you would like addressed to info@inclinelaw.com and visit us at inclinelaw.com.