Letter to the editor: A question of leadership values

I recently attended a memorial service in Truckee for retired Nevada County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ron Perea.

Sgt. Perea was a 31-year veteran of the sheriff's office, and then went on to serve over a decade with the Truckee Fire District. Sgt. Perea dedicated his life to public service prior to his sudden and untimely passing.

He was loved and respected by so many in the Truckee community because he was fair and treated everyone with dignity and respect. At the memorial service uniformed personnel from the Truckee Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and Truckee Fire District were all present to pay their respects.

Conspicuously absent was a uniformed representative from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. I along with others in attendance, including Ron's family, found it extremely disheartening the sheriff's office did not see fit to send a single uniformed representative to honor Sgt. Perea, who served over 30 years with the department.

To see numerous Truckee police officers, firefighters and CHP officers all lined up in uniform to honor Sgt. Perea, the glaring absence of a single uniformed NCSO representative makes me wonder how much the department leadership values their people.

As a retired police chief, I was embarrassed at the lack of respect that was shown by the sheriff's office.

David Main

Woodbridge