Letter to the editor: Kudos to Old Post Office Café employees

My husband and I own the old post office cafe in Carnelian Bay.

As difficult as it is finding help up here, I must say to my employees — thank you so much.

I was down over nine employees this summer due to a shortage of housing. My employees stepped up to the plate this year.

I have an amazing crew. Worked when needed never questioned why. My servers bussed tables took cash waited tables and took over the responsibilities when illness got the better of my family. They are amazing.

And to all my customers, thank you for being patient during this crazy, busy great summer we have had. Housing is difficult and help is a real problem. Not sure if this would hinder our summer, but it did not everyone one worked together to get us through. Thank you so much.

You are all so greatly appreciated. Andie Paul, Tania Rosas, Ami Gillett, Chloe Volvo, Sarah McDonell, Natalie Luthy, Natalia Angel, Alex Rameriz, Irma, Isela Cruz, Timo, Lidos and both Juans.

Recommended Stories For You

Thanks because without you guys and girls there would not be an old post office cafe. Thanks for a great summer. Good job!

Linda Jansen

Carnelian Bay