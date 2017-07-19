Letter to the editor: Put the focus on clean energy | SierraSun.com

We're fast approaching the tipping point that would cause runaway global warming, destroying all life on Earth (Nature, the world's most highly cited peer-reviewed science journal). Scientific American: "Have We Passed the Point of No Return on Climate Change? Greenhouse gas cuts must begin soon or it could be too late to halt global warming."

The National Academy of Sciences says climate change poses "the most immediate and important threat to human survival."

Most people don't realize this because warnings from scientists are drowned out by the fossil fuel industry's clandestinely funded multimillion-dollar, climate-denial propaganda and their denier-for-hire "scientists." This pseudoscience tells people global warming isn't real, isn't man-made, isn't dangerous (Scientific American "Dark Money" and "How to Make Friends and Bamboozle People About Climate Change").

We can stop global warming before it's too late and make the vast majority of Americans better off financially. Just tax fossil fuels out of existence and give all the tax money to the taxpayers.

It's worked in British Columbia for eight years, cutting emissions, taxes, and energy bills (The Economist). It has a whopping 83 percent public approval rating there (World Bank).

It's called "carbon fee-and-dividend," a carbon pollution fee that's distributed, 100 percent, to every taxpayer in equal monthly "carbon dividend" checks. The fee increases annually, and so do your "dividends." If you buy clean energy with that money, you don't pay the tax, but you still get the "dividends."

As the fee makes fossil fuels more and more expensive, clean energy prices will keep dropping in price, especially as they scale up. So you save more money every year. That's projected to increase gross domestic product $75-80 billion annually.

See the volunteer Citizens Climate Lobby website to find out how we can make this happen.

Peter Kuntz

Northglenn, Colo.