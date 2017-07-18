Letter to the editor: ‘Trumpcare’ bill fails Americans | SierraSun.com

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is important to me because it not only covers my pre-existing condition (asthma), it emphasizes health through prevention and education.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Senate's "Trumpcare" bill will kick 22 million people — 15 million by next year — off health insurance.

Trumpcare will decimate Medicaid for nearly 40 million women and 50 percent of newborns. Trumpcare phases out health care funding for poor people, while giving more than one-half trillion dollars in tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy.

This is a moral issue: this bill goes against all we stand for as Americans. Senators Dean Heller and Cortez Masto must vote "no."

Mary Richardson

Reno, Nev.