Many thanks for a successful grad night | SierraSun.com

The Truckee High Class of 2017 wish to thank the following businesses and community members for their generous support of another successful Project Safe and Sober Grad Night.

More than $30,000 was raised to provide a fun and safe event on the night of graduation. One hundred-plus grads boarded buses for a big campout, and then in the morning — river rafting on the American River!

Thank you to Sear's Hometown Store, Mountain Home Center, Accurate Painting, Castle Peak Vacation Rentals, Clear Capitol, Coldstream Adventures, Construction Union Local #185, Cottonwood, C. Rawson, Dss Bats, Donner Lake Realty, Dr. & Mrs. Czerwinski, Dr. Robert Leri, Hazardous Disposal Specialists, JD Hoss Hardwood, L. Parker, Martis Camp, McDonalds, M. Murphy, MWA Inc., M. Corley, Porter Simon, Renewal Dermatology, Robert E. Sutton Co, K. and J. Rohlf, S. Wapstra-Scott, Sierra Insurance Assoc., Sierra Mt. Pipe and Supply, Sitkoff/O'Neil Accountancy, Snowtech, Soroptimist Club, Southwest Gas, Tahoe Oral Surgery, Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal, Truckee Airport District, Truckee Chiropractic, Jason Fligor DDS, Truckee Optimist, Truckee River Associates, Truckee Rodeo Association, Atlantis, Aquarium of the Pacific, Asian Art Museum, CA Academy of Science, Cha Fine Teas of Truckee, De Young Museum, Dickson Realty, Castle Inn & Suites, Disneyland, Donner Lake Village, Boreal, Brent Collinson, Fiesta Henderson, Glow Salon, Golden Rotisserie, Habermehl Photography, Hearst Castle, Honig Vineyard, Jax On The Tracks, Jewelry (by Janell Botto), Valerie Brinker, Lorien Powers, Julia Szendrei), Kidzone Museum, Laika Photography, Maki Ali, Medieval Times, Mountain Hardware, Nakoma Resort, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Peak Performance, Pier 39, Reno Aces, Reno Bighorns, Reno 1868 Soccer, Retzlaff Family, Retzlaff Winery, Ronnie's Red Sauce, Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Republic FC, Sacramento Zoo, Sierra Nevada Recreation Caverns, Split Rock Music, Mat Stein, Squaw/Alpine Ski Resort, Sugar Bowl Resort, Tahoe Dave's, Tahoe Donner Ski Resorts, Tahoe Mountain Fitness, Tahoe Production House, Tahoe School of Music, Tahoe Quarterly, Testarossa Winery, THS Yearbook, Unwind Salon, Walt Disney Family Museum, Wild Cherries, Yosemite Mountain Railroad, Zander's, Zano's, Zuri Coffee, and the Sierra Sun.

And, lastly, thank you to all the junior and senior parent volunteers, and thanks to Tammy Bradley of NorCal Group Associates LLC, and her family!

Project Grad Committee

Truckee